Body recovered from canal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An unidentified body was recovered from the canal of Basti Malook here, said the rescuer on Thursday.

Local informed rescuers when suspected the body lying along the canal today's morning.

As a result, a rescue emergency service was called up from the nearby station. Drivers fished out the corpse which seemed a middle-aged man with no torture or bruise marks on his body.

The body was handed over to the Basti Malook Police Station.

Further investigation was underway in that regard.