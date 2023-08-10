Body recovered from canal

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The dead body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the canal late night yesterday.

Police sources said the corpse of the middle-aged woman was found floating on the canal water flowing near Dalan Bangla at 507/EB.

Locals informed the police, which reached to fish out the body. It was removed to the THQ hospital. Identification of the deceased couldn't be made. Police said efforts were underway to get the whereabouts of the dead lady.