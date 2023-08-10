Open Menu

Body Recovered From Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Body recovered from canal

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The dead body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the canal late night yesterday.

Police sources said the corpse of the middle-aged woman was found floating on the canal water flowing near Dalan Bangla at 507/EB.

Locals informed the police, which reached to fish out the body. It was removed to the THQ hospital. Identification of the deceased couldn't be made. Police said efforts were underway to get the whereabouts of the dead lady.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Women From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services ..

Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services for elderly

9 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

9 hours ago
 US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Nige ..

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

11 hours ago
Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

11 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Min ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Minister discuss investment oppor ..

11 hours ago
 Funds provided to ECP for holding general election ..

Funds provided to ECP for holding general elections: Senior leader of Pakistan M ..

11 hours ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of C ..

11 hours ago
 Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed ..

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Ho ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan