Body Recovered From Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A body of a young man was recovered from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station on Monday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted the body floating in canal near 83 Pulli and informed Rescue 1122.
Upon receiving information,divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
The victim,identified as Zafar (40) r/o Chak No.334-JB jumped into Jhang Branch Canal near Dandewal Bridge Jhang Road as he was reported as mentally retarded person.
The Rescue 1122 teams handed it over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities,he added.
