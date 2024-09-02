Open Menu

Body Recovered From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Body recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A body of a young man was recovered from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Gojra police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted the body floating in canal near 83 Pulli and informed Rescue 1122.

Upon receiving information,divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

The victim,identified as Zafar (40) r/o Chak No.334-JB jumped into Jhang Branch Canal near Dandewal Bridge Jhang Road as he was reported as mentally retarded person.

The Rescue 1122 teams handed it over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities,he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Young Man Jhang Gojra Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan