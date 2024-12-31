Open Menu

Body Recovered From Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Body recovered from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A body of the man was found floating in the canal's water in limits of district Layyah,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson,some passerby spotted a body floating in canal and informed police concerned.

Th team along with rescue 1122 reached the spot and fished out the corpse.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Waqar-ul-Haq and his body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

