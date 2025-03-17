Body recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Body of a woman was recovered from a canal in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station,here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old woman floating in Gugera Branch Canal near Obhal Jhall Jhang Road Satiana Bungalow and informed the police and Rescue 1122.

After receiving information,Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was handed over to the police.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary while further investigation was under progress, he added.