Body recovered from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The body of a boy was recovered from Hayyat Canal near Chak 317/TDA in Layyah

on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as 15-year-old Muhammad Ayaz

of Darya Khan, Bhakkar.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehpur, and later, it was handed over

to the family.

The police said investigation had been started.