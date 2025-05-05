Body Recovered From Canal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The body of a boy was recovered from Hayyat Canal near Chak 317/TDA in Layyah
on Monday.
The Rescue 1122 said the deceased was identified as 15-year-old Muhammad Ayaz
of Darya Khan, Bhakkar.
The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehpur, and later, it was handed over
to the family.
The police said investigation had been started.
