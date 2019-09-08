UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Body recovered from canal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The police shifted a body of unidentified man from canal to hospital, police sources said.

The police said that Noshahra police received information about presence of a body in a canal in Farooqabad area.

"Local people noticed flowing of body of a man in canal passing through Farooqabad bridge area lying within jurisdiction of PS Noshahra," they said.

The body was retrieved from the canal. The police shifted the body to morgue in hospital for postmortem and identification. Further probe was underway.

