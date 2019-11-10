UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

Body recovered from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::A body of a man was recovered from Gogera Branch canal.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating in the canal near Sitiana and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The body was of about 45-year-old man.

The police shifted the body to mortuary.

Further investigation for search of his family and arrest of accused was under progress till filling of this report.

