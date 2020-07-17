Body recovered from canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of a man was recovered from canal in the limits of Mustafa abad police station.

Police said on Friday,a passerby spotted a body floating in BRB canal near Lail and informed concerned police.

Police escorted with Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.The team took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

The body was later identified as 30-year-old Shahid,while further investigation was underway.