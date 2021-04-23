Body Recovered From Canal In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:23 PM
The Rescue 1122 searched the body of a woman after four days she jumped into the canal
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 searched the body of a woman after four days she jumped into the canal.
Rescue 1122 Friday said deceased Pathani Bibi of Chak No 69-JB Jappa after quarrelingwith her husband during harvesting of wheat crop had jumped into Jhang branch.