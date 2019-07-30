Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Body of a youth was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said here that some passersby witnessed a corpse in Rakh Branch Canal near shrine of Sufi Sikandar Sain at Gurusar Road and informed the police.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Ishtiaq Masih of Ibn-e-Maryam Colony Warispura.

Further investigation was under progress.