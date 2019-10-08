UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 03:08 PM

Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

A body of a young man was recovered from Rakh branch canal in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A body of a young man was recovered from Rakh branch canal in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on the canal near chak no.

235-RB and informed the area police. The team reached the spot and fished out the body.

Police said that the victim was brutally killed and later the accused threw the corpse into canal water to conceal evidence of the offence.

The police shifted the body to Allied hospital for autopsy and started investigation.

