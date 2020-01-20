UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

A young man's body was recovered here from Rakh branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man's body was recovered here from Rakh branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a human corpse floating in Rakh Branch canal near D-type bridge and informed area police.

The police took the body into its custody and investigation was inprogress.

