Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man's body was recovered here from Rakh branch canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a human corpse floating in Rakh Branch canal near D-type bridge and informed area police.

The police took the body into its custody and investigation was inprogress.