Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A body of man was found floating in a canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station Police said on Monday that some passers-by spotted the human corpse (aged around 35 years) floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.80-RB and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and fished out the body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.