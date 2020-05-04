Body Recovered From Canal In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:44 PM
A body of man was found floating in a canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station Police said on Monday that some passers-by spotted the human corpse (aged around 35 years) floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.80-RB and informed the police
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A body of man was found floating in a canal, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station Police said on Monday that some passers-by spotted the human corpse (aged around 35 years) floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.80-RB and informed the police.
The police reached the spot and fished out the body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.