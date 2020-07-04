UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Body recovered from canal in Faisalabad

The body of a young man was recovered from Gogera branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a young man was recovered from Gogera branch canal in the area of Tarkhani police.

According to police here on Saturday, some passersby witnessed the body in thecanal near Adda Saloni Jhal and informed the area police. The police rushed to thespot and fished out the body from canal and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

