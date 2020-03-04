UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Canal In Lahore

Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Body recovered from canal in Lahore

The body of a man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The body of a man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed the body of a 40-year-old man in the canal near Abdullah Pur and informed Rescue-1122 and the area police.

The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

