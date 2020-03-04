Body recovered from canal in Lahore

The body of a man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The body of a man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed the body of a 40-year-old man in the canal near Abdullah Pur and informed Rescue-1122 and the area police.

The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.