Body Recovered From Canal In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The body of a man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of People's Colony police station.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed the body of a 40-year-old man in the canal near Abdullah Pur and informed Rescue-1122 and the area police.
The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.