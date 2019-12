Police on Monday recovered the body of a man from Khambranwala canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Monday recovered the body of a man from Khambranwala canal.

According to Rescue-1122, the locals saw a body floating in Khambranwala Canal and informed the rescuers.

Rescue-1122 officials fished out the body, later identified as 25-year-old Qadir.

The police have registered a case.