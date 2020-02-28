Body Recovered From Canal In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:35 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Friday recovered the body of a man from Allay Wali Pull, Upper Chenab Canal, Sambrial.
According to the police, locals informed Rescue-1122 that a body was floating in the canal. The rescuers fished out the body, and shifted it to hospital for postmortem.
The body was later identified as Abdul Samad in his mid-fifties.