Body Recovered From Canal In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:35 PM

Body recovered from canal in Sialkot

Police on Friday recovered the body of a man from Allay Wali Pull, Upper Chenab Canal, Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Friday recovered the body of a man from Allay Wali Pull, Upper Chenab Canal, Sambrial.

According to the police, locals informed Rescue-1122 that a body was floating in the canal. The rescuers fished out the body, and shifted it to hospital for postmortem.

The body was later identified as Abdul Samad in his mid-fifties.

