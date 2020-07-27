UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered From Fields In Faisalabad

Mon 27th July 2020

Body recovered from fields in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a man was recovered from fields in Mamonkanjan police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said passersby witnessed the body in the fields near Chak No.53/2and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to a rural health center for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

