Body Recovered From Fields In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of a man was recovered from fields in Mamonkanjan police limits on Monday.
A police spokesman said passersby witnessed the body in the fields near Chak No.53/2and informed the police.
The police shifted the body to a rural health center for postmortem.