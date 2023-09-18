Body recovered from flood water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :An unidentified body of a person was recovered from the receding waters of the Sutlej River floods.

Local authorities have been unable to determine the identity of the deceased. The body was recovered from Basti Mahar Meru Baloch. The body was in distressing circumstances and was shifted to hospital.