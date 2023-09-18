Open Menu

Body Recovered From Flood Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Body recovered from flood water

An unidentified body of a person was recovered from the receding waters of the Sutlej River floods

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :An unidentified body of a person was recovered from the receding waters of the Sutlej River floods.

Local authorities have been unable to determine the identity of the deceased. The body was recovered from Basti Mahar Meru Baloch. The body was in distressing circumstances and was shifted to hospital.

