MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from Head Muhammad Wala here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, rescue control room has received a call about a body at stop Head Muhammad Wala.

The deceased was about 30 years old and the cause of death yet to be ascertained.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.