Body Recovered From Muzaffargarh Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A dead body was recovered from Muzaffargarh canal in limits of Mahmood Kot police station.

Police informed the body being identified as Asif Munir Gurmani with no father's name was yet reported to the media through the initial information.

He was said to have abducted three days ago from Mohalla Garibabad Kot Adu at his home.

The kidnapping case was registered with the city police station just earlier, it said.

According to FIR, some two people reached out at the victim's home for meet-up last Friday and later took him away to unknown location.

Since then, he couldn't be seen anywhere nor did return back to his home.

There was no marks of torture or bruises appeared on the body, police said.

It's not been confirming about real age of the kidnapped person nor said as weather the victim was drowned to death or thrown before killing into the deep water of canal.

Police said to have started Investigation keeping in view all given aspects and scenarios.

