(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rescue-1122 recovered the body of an identified man from Naullah Aik here on Wednesday.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the body of 60-year-old man was floatingin Naullah Aik and a passerby informed the Rescue-1122.

The Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to Neikapura Police Station.