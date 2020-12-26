Body Recovered From Nawa Kale Khawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) ::Rescue workers Saturday recovered body of a retired school teacher from Nawa Kale Khawar of district Swabi.
The dead was identified as Mukhtiar of Karnal Sher Khan Kale who was a epileptic and was reportedly missing from last three days. Police is trying to ascertain the actual cause of death.
Police has registered case and started investigation into the incident.