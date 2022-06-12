Body recovered from pond

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The body of a young man was recovered from a pond in Sillanwali police precincts, here on Sunday.

Police sources said that some passersby spotted a body floating in the pond near Chak No 126-SB and informed the police.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and fished out the body and shifted it to THQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The identification of the dead was yet to be ascertained.