Body recovered from Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A male body was recovered from the River Ravi near the Saggian Toll Plaza, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency rescue vehicles promptly arrived at the scene following the report.

A team of Rescue 1122 divers retrieved the body from the river.

Authorities have confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Sufiyan, a 17-year-old male. The body was subsequently handed over to the family after formal procedures.

An investigation into the incident is underway.