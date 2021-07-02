Body recovered from river

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A body was found from river in Shahpur police limits on Friday.

Police said that some passers-by spotted that a corpse was floating in river Jhelum and informed concerned police.On getting information, the police and Rescue divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The identification of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

Police started investigation.