Body recovered from river

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescuers recovered dead body of a 25-year old boy who had slipped into river couple of days ago.

Relevant sources said, victim identified as Sadiq son of Muhammad Sadiq Umar hadn't controlled his balance while passing Chenab River near Thatha Qureshi. Following this, rescue divers started searching out the body and today they succeeded to recovered him and handed over the body to the heirs.