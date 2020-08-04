UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Recovered From River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Body recovered from river

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescuers recovered dead body of a 25-year old boy who had slipped into river couple of days ago.

Relevant sources said, victim identified as Sadiq son of Muhammad Sadiq Umar hadn't controlled his balance while passing Chenab River near Thatha Qureshi. Following this, rescue divers started searching out the body and today they succeeded to recovered him and handed over the body to the heirs.

Related Topics

Dead

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension of Domestic Pass ..

12 minutes ago

Ahmed Bin Mohammed announces decision to postpone ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia seeks to appeal its loss before the W ..

23 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific mounts more international flights fro ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai to host one of ..

31 minutes ago

Govt move to give autonomy to SBP lauded: Mian Zah ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.