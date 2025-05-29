Open Menu

Body Recovered From River Chenab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Body recovered from River Chenab

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) A body of teenage boy was recovered from the River Chenab near Alipur here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that 14-year-old, Ahmad,went to bathe in the river on Tuesday evening and went missing.

Upon getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and launched a search operation.

After several hours of intensive efforts, the divers successfully retrieved the body and handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Alipur Family From

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

12 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

12 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

12 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

12 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

12 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

12 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan