Body Recovered From River Chenab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) A body of teenage boy was recovered from the River Chenab near Alipur here on Thursday.
Rescue-1122 said that 14-year-old, Ahmad,went to bathe in the river on Tuesday evening and went missing.
Upon getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and launched a search operation.
After several hours of intensive efforts, the divers successfully retrieved the body and handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.
