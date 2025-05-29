Body recovered from River Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) A body of teenage boy was recovered from the River Chenab near Alipur here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that 14-year-old, Ahmad,went to bathe in the river on Tuesday evening and went missing.

Upon getting information, the rescue team reached the spot and launched a search operation.

After several hours of intensive efforts, the divers successfully retrieved the body and handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.