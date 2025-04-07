Body Recovered From Riverbank In Alipur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A body of an unidentified man was recovered from the brink of the Sindh River near Pattan Araein, tehsil Alipur.
According to rescue officials, the deceased appeared to be around 38 years old.
The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital under the supervision of local police.
Police launched an investigation, but no information about the victim’s heirs has been found so far.
A case was registered, and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body recovered from riverbank in Alipur6 minutes ago
-
Wildfire in Margalla Hills brought under control after joint effort: CDA11 hours ago
-
10 injured in three separate incidents in Attock12 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to health, well-being on World Health Day12 hours ago
-
Three killed, 12 injured in container-van collision12 hours ago
-
Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades12 hours ago
-
8 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Jaranwala12 hours ago
-
Academicians pay tribute to late Dr N A Baloch for his scholarly endeavours13 hours ago
-
Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif13 hours ago
-
8 of a family killed, 12 injured in bus-rickshaw collision13 hours ago
-
Husband and wife killed in crash near Havelian Interchange13 hours ago
-
Two-Day International Conference on Education and Research at AIOU13 hours ago