Body Recovered From Riverbank In Alipur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A body of an unidentified man was recovered from the brink of the Sindh River near Pattan Araein, tehsil Alipur.

According to rescue officials, the deceased appeared to be around 38 years old.

The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital under the supervision of local police.

Police launched an investigation, but no information about the victim’s heirs has been found so far.

A case was registered, and further investigation was underway.

