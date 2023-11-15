Body Recovered From Sugarcane Crop Field
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 07:23 PM
The body of a man who went missing from his house on Nov 12, 2023, was recovered from a sugarcane crop field on Wednesday in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station
A police spokesman said that one Abdul Aziz of Jaranwala went missing three days ago and the area police had lodged a complaint against his rivals, Khalid, Altaf, Jaffar, Imran, Shakir, Nadeem, etc on the complaint of his family members.
However, the body of the ill-fated man, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was found lying in a sugarcane crop field outside the locality.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and launched an investigation to arrest the killer.