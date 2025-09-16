Body recovered from Sutlej

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An unidentified body was recovered from the Sutlej River near Burewala on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the body was spotted in floodwaters near Basti 41/KB and retrieved by rescue teams before being transported to a local hospital.

Hospital authorities stated that the body appeared to be several days old and remained unidentified at the time of this report. Police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings.