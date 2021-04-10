Body recovered from Sutlej river

Rescuers on Saturday found body of a man who was drowned in Sutlej river some four days ago

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescuers on Saturday found body of a man who was drowned in Sutlej river some four days ago.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that 30-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob s/o Muhammad Hussain was crossing the river carrying his cattle when he drowned in deep water.

On receiving the information, the rescue divers started searching out the body, and today they succeeded to recover the body which was later onhanded over to the heirs.