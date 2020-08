KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Local police on Wednesday recovered body of a 40- year- old man from a water channel called kaley Otar here in the jurisdiction of Khuddian Khas police.

On receiving information, the police reached the site, recovered the body of yet to be identified man, and shifted it to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police was investigating the matter.