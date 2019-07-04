UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Body recovered in Khanewal

Rescue-1122 fished out a body from Melsi canal near Khattak hotel Kacha Khue here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 fished out a body from Melsi canal near Khattak hotel Kacha Khue here on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources,some passersby spotted a body floating on canal water.The rexcue team reached the spot and fished out the body of an unknown 30-year old person.

Rescue officials handed over the body to the concerned police.

Police started investigations.

