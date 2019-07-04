Body Recovered In Khanewal
Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:23 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 fished out a body from Melsi canal near Khattak hotel Kacha Khue here on Thursday.
According to Rescue sources,some passersby spotted a body floating on canal water.The rexcue team reached the spot and fished out the body of an unknown 30-year old person.
Rescue officials handed over the body to the concerned police.
Police started investigations.