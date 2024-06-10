Open Menu

Body Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Body recovered in Multan

Police team had recovered a body of a kid who went missing three days ago from Khue Bheni Wala Mouza Shahpur, falling in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Police team had recovered a body of a kid who went missing three days ago from Khue Bheni Wala Mouza Shahpur, falling in the jurisdiction of Alpa police station on Monday.

According to police sources, Syed Mehr Ali Shah resident of Mouza Bheni Wala Mouza Shahpur informed the police that his three-year old son Syed Bagh Ali Shah was playing outside the house when he went missing on June 07.

The police registered the case 973/24 under section 363 and started investigation.

The investigation team through irrigation department suspended the water supply of a canal passing in front of the house of the applicant and recovered the body of the minor after hectic efforts.

The police sent the body to hospital for autopsy and later, the body was handed over to the heirs.

