MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The body of a man in his early 30s was recovered from under a flyover here in jurisdiction of Jalilabad Police Station

On receipt of information, the police shifted the body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy. Identification of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. According to the police, the dead man seemed to be a drug-addict.