Body recovered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was found dead in his house situated near Layyah toll plaza road, chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Wednesday.

On receiving information, Police Thana Sarwar Shaheed reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The deceased man was identified as Shehbaz Mullana s/o Bashir r/o TDA-55,police said.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.