Body recovered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Silanwali police recovered body of an unidentified young man here on Monday.

Police said that some passers-by spotted a body near chak 129 /NB and informed the concerned police.

Police said the youth was tortured to death by some unknown assailants who cut ears,gouged out eyes of the deceased and threw the body into fields.

The deceased remained unidentified despite efforts and was buried in a local graveyard, police said.

On the complaint of local citizen Muhammad Ashraf police registered case and started investigation.