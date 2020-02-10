UrduPoint.com
Body Recovered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

Silanwali police recovered body of an unidentified young man here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Silanwali police recovered body of an unidentified young man here on Monday.

Police said that some passers-by spotted a body near chak 129 /NB and informed the concerned police.

Police said the youth was tortured to death by some unknown assailants who cut ears,gouged out eyes of the deceased and threw the body into fields.

The deceased remained unidentified despite efforts and was buried in a local graveyard, police said.

On the complaint of local citizen Muhammad Ashraf police registered case and started investigation.

