Body Recovered In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Body recovered in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Atta Shaheed police recovered body of an unidentified 50-year-old man here on Sunday.Police said that some passers-by spotted a body near chak 58 SB and informed the concerned police.

Police said the man was tortured to death by some unknown assailants and threw the body into fields.

The deceased remained unidentified despite efforts and shifted to hospital,police said.On the complaint of local citizen Riaz Hussain police registered case and started investigation.

