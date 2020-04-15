Body recovered in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : A body was found from a deserted place in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some passersby spotted a body near Boota textile mills at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala road and informed the area police.

The police team reached the spot and took the body into custody, which was later identified as Tahir (30) son of Abdul Kareem, resident of Chak No.77-RB.

The police registered a case and started investigation. The body was handed over to family after completing legal formalities.