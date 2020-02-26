UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Recovered In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Body recovered in Sialkot

The police have recovered body of landlord Khairat Hussain, who was missing for the last one year in village Dholowali, Pasrur tehsil here on Wednesday

Police said that the landlord Khairat Hussain (62) had been missing for the last one year there, however, during the investigation, victim Khairat Hussain's real son Muhammad Boota and his wife Razia Bibi confessed that they had killed Khairat Hussain over a land dispute and had secretly buried in the backside of their house.

The Pasrur police had arrested the both accused- Muhammad Boota and Razia Bibi.

The body was shifted to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy.

