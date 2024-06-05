Body Recovered Near Chenab River
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:52 PM
The rescuer said it had discovered the body of an unidentified woman on the bank of the Chenab River
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The rescuer said it had discovered the body of an unidentified woman on the bank of the Chenab River.
The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital under the supervision of police of the relevant jurisdiction.
She's seemed to be in her teens.
Police have registered a case and started searching for the for the heirs of the deceased.
Bruises or marks on any part of the body weren't found.
Further probes were underway.
