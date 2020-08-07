Body retrieved from Indus river

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Mutilated body of man retrieved from river Indus in Dandi Jasswal area in limits of Jand Police station District Attock on Friday.

Police and hospital sources said that some boatmen have spotted body of man floating in river Indus and retrieved it.

Later Jand Police along with forensic crime investigation unit reached at the spot and collected evidences.

Body was shifted to THQ hospital Jand for legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.