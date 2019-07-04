Body reviews proposals for new districts, tehsils

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has directed the Revenue Department to devise a comprehensive and uniform policy to decide on proposals to make new districts and tehsils in Punjab

He was presiding over a meeting of Chief Minister's Task Force on Review of Boundaries of Districts and Tehsils in Punjab at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) and officers from the Finance and Local Government departments also attended the meeting.

The SMBR briefed that a number of proposals for new districts and tehsils were received mostly related to Sargodha, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. All proposals were discussed in detail and the chair directed the departments concerned that the upcoming policy or criteria must be devised in larger public interest.

The house gave a go-ahead for inclusion of village Daroot in tehsil Lawa into tehsil Talagang in Chakwal district.