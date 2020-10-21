UrduPoint.com
Body Set Up To Implement Transgender Person (Protection Of Rights) Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A National Implementation Committee has been constituted to establish protection centres for transgender persons to provide shelter and other medical and psychological care, said an official of Ministry here on Wednesday.

She said separate wards for transgender at PIMS would be established on the intervention made by MoHR.

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is implementing Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, she told APP.

In order to ensure implementation of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, the Government of Pakistan has taken various legislative and policy initiatives to benefit the transgender persons.

In addition to this, MoHR has drafted laws which are under process and will help to protect fundamental rights.

Parliament had approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. The law was enacted for judicial activity, public discussion and activism by transgender people in the country.

