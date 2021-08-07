Body to monitor SOPs in transport sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday formed a Monitoring Committees at the district level to implement SOPs in the transport section.

A statement issued by the Home Department and Tribal Affairs said that the committee includes a representative of the relevant Additional Deputy Commissioner, Secretary RTA, DSP Traffic, and TMA.

The Monitoring Committee will ensure the implementation of SOPs in the transport sector. The committee will take action against those who violate the rules and regulations.

The Monitoring Committee will share its report with the PMRU on a daily basis, said the statement.