Body to youth recovered near Headmarala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A body of youth was found floating in river Chenab near Headmarala here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passerby spotted the body near Headmarala and informed the emergency service.

The divers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The age of youth was stated to be 22 years. However, the identification ofbody has yet to be established.

The body has been handed over to the local police station.