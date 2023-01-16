Body-worn cameras dispense reliable data to Motorway Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Motorway Police are using body-worn cameras to record data during patrols that provide valuable information about road conditions and visibility during periods of fog.

In a video statement, Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yousaf Malik said that patrolling officers provide a 360-degree video with their body-worn cameras at the interval of half an hour. "The data received from the different police beats in the control room is shared with the departments concerned and the public," he added.

The DIG said bodycams help during traffic violations and accidents. These cameras also aid in improving road safety and have become a valuable tool for law enforcement, he maintained.

Talking about the fog situation, he said that when air temperature becomes 2 to 2.5 degrees higher than the surface temperature, the moisture suspends in the air and causes fog, adding that it mostly affects plain areas of Punjab and Sindh having agricultural lands and high water usage.

Besides motorways, local roads and provincial highways were also affected by fog in these areas, Malik informed.

Highlighting foggy weather prevails from December to March, he urged commuters to avoid travelling during bad weather conditions. If travelling is necessary, the commuters "must reach their destination before dusk", DIG suggested.