UrduPoint.com

Body-worn Cameras Dispense Reliable Data To Motorway Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Body-worn cameras dispense reliable data to Motorway Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Motorway Police are using body-worn cameras to record data during patrols that provide valuable information about road conditions and visibility during periods of fog.

In a video statement, Deputy Inspector General of Police Motorway North Zone, Muhammad Yousaf Malik said that patrolling officers provide a 360-degree video with their body-worn cameras at the interval of half an hour. "The data received from the different police beats in the control room is shared with the departments concerned and the public," he added.

The DIG said bodycams help during traffic violations and accidents. These cameras also aid in improving road safety and have become a valuable tool for law enforcement, he maintained.

Talking about the fog situation, he said that when air temperature becomes 2 to 2.5 degrees higher than the surface temperature, the moisture suspends in the air and causes fog, adding that it mostly affects plain areas of Punjab and Sindh having agricultural lands and high water usage.

Besides motorways, local roads and provincial highways were also affected by fog in these areas, Malik informed.

Highlighting foggy weather prevails from December to March, he urged commuters to avoid travelling during bad weather conditions. If travelling is necessary, the commuters "must reach their destination before dusk", DIG suggested.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Police Punjab Water Motorway Road Traffic March December From

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

31 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

1 hour ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

1 hour ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.