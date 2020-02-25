Body-worn cameras to promote people-friendly policing: IG Islamabad

The Islamabad Police is confident that its initiative of Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) would help improve citizens' confidence in the law enforcement body, besides bridging police-public gap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police is confident that its initiative of Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) would help improve citizens' confidence in the law enforcement body, besides bridging police-public gap.

The BWCs or body cameras are part of the policing equipment in many countries and used to record events involving police or law enforcement officials.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, in a video message released here, said that the BWCs initiative was introduced to promote people-friendly policing and rebuild people confidence in the force.

The initiative was launched after receiving public complaints about police officials' misbehave and corruption at various check posts of Islamabad, he pointed out while highlighting the initiatives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

Aamir said initially, the ICT police had procured 10 body cams under a pilot project to resolve such issues through innovation. The male and female cops, deployed in the Red Zone area, had been donned the cameras which were installed on the torso of their uniforms.

He said now the police department would be able to get a recording of the police-public interactions at a check post that would enable the force to reevaluate the standard of policing in the city.

It would also help decide the cases pertaining to the public's non-cooperation with police, he added.

Aamir said the body camera project was launched in the continuity of the campaign 'First greet then talk' (Pehle Salam-Phir Klam), launched by the ICT police in recent past to rebuild public confidence and improve police attitude towards community.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with police and said this initiative was introduced for their satisfaction. He pointed out that such projects were aimed at bringing the performance of capital police at par with international standards.

He said the police personnel had also been given tabs (an electronic gadget) which were linked with the Computerized National Identity Card and had complete data of citizens.

Such initiatives would eventually help reduce crime rate of Islamabad by curtailing the number of street crimes like motorbike and car theft and other offenses of similar nature.

He said since the ranking of Islamabad had been improved in the World Crime Index, it was our responsibility to ensure respect and dignity of a common man living across the Federal capital.